Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa pegs Karnataka's flood losses at Rs 8,071 crore

Overall losses suffered by Karnataka due to the floods in August this year was worth Rs 8,071 crore, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which is in the state on a three-day visit to assess the damages suffered.

At a meeting held at CM's home-office Krishna, Yediyurappa told IMCT that crops in 4.03 lakh hectares land, several schools, Anganwadis, roads and bridges were damaged during floods and landslides this year.

Noting that the guidelines for relief under State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Relief Fund were expected to be revised this year, the CM urged IMCT to revise the relief amount for the benefit of victims affected by natural disasters.

The state government, Yediyurappa noted, was providing compensation to those who lost houses in the floods with an objective to rebuild better houses. Compensation of Rs five lakh for houses that suffered 75 percent or more damage and Rs three lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively for houses that suffered partial damages were provided in 2019, which cost the state Rs 1,500 crore.

"This year too, Karnataka will incur an additional expense of Rs 200 crore in compensating the victims," Yediyurappa said.

Though the funds under SDRF were released for Covid-19 and flood relief activities, the state requires additional funds to tackle the increase in Covid-19 cases and provided relief to all flood victims.

The six-member IMCT is headed by KV Prathap, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, with Dr Bharatendu Kumar Singh, Director, Department of Expenditure and Dr Manoharan, Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Cooperation among its members. The team will tour flood-hit regions till September 9, and submit a report to the Centre on the extent of damages suffered.