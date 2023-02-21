Chief secy given orders on Rohini-Roopa issue: Bommai

Chief secretary given directions on Rohini-Roopa issue: CM Bommai

Suitable decision will be taken at the right time, the Bommai said

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Belur,
  • Feb 21 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 15:43 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Chief secretary has been given necessary directions in the IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer Roopa issue. 

Also Read | Karnataka: Warring officers Rohini, Roopa transferred without new postings

Speaking to reporters in Belur, Hassan district, Bommai said the officers should follow the norms of civil services. The Chief Secretary has given written directions to both the officers. The CS has summoned and spoken to them. They gave been told what action would be taken if they neglect the norms, he said. 

There has been no delay in the issue. Suitable decision will be taken at the right time, the CM said. 
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Rohini Sindhuri

What's Brewing

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

In Pics | See who won what at the DPIFF Awards 2023

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Tears, photos as Japan sends giant panda to China

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

Why Ladakh has entered the Guinness world record

UFO sightings in the US: Fact or fiction?

UFO sightings in the US: Fact or fiction?

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

 