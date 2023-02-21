Chief secretary given directions on Rohini-Roopa issue: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Chief secretary has been given necessary directions in the IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer Roopa issue.
Also Read | Karnataka: Warring officers Rohini, Roopa transferred without new postings
Speaking to reporters in Belur, Hassan district, Bommai said the officers should follow the norms of civil services. The Chief Secretary has given written directions to both the officers. The CS has summoned and spoken to them. They gave been told what action would be taken if they neglect the norms, he said.
There has been no delay in the issue. Suitable decision will be taken at the right time, the CM said.
