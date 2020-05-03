Child abuse in lockdown: K’taka reports highest cases among southern states

Lockdown: K’taka reports highest cases of child abuse

The state has witnessed the highest number of child abuse cases since the lockdown compared to neighbouring states, statistics show.

As per the data available with the department of Women and Child Welfare gathered through Child Line, Karnataka has witnessed 312 child abuse cases, the highest among the southern states.

The data shows the abuses include sexual abuse, physical abuse, child marriage, child labour and child trafficking. “The Child Line authorities have intervened to rescue children from the abuses, after calls were received,” said an official from the department.

Tamil Nadu recorded second highest child abuse cases with 224, followed by Kerala with 181, Andhra Pradesh 129, Telangana 10 and Puducherry (UT) 7.

Y Mariswamy, former chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said, “As the government is concentrating on Covid-19 pandemic, the child abusers have become active and manipulative. The stakeholders who work for children’s welfare should come to the fore and protect children from abuses.”

“There is a need to extend psychological support to the children and the police should monitor the situation. We all should be sensitive towards children’s issues,” he said.

 

