Child rights activists write to CJ, want members for CWCs

A group of Child Rights professionals has written to Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Prasanna Varale urging him to ensure that the government soon appoints members to the Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB).

DH had recently published a report on how the CWCs in the state were crippled without adequate members.

The activists have brought to the attention of the Chief Justice that the terms of the CWCs and the JJBs expired by the end of 2019, putting children seeking justice in jeopardy.

"The CWCs are not functioning at all or taking additional charge of nearby CWCs, often taking decisions without the required quorum of members..." the activists have written in their letter. The situation is concerning as it puts vulnerable children at risk and leaves them without protection, they added.

They have urged the Chief Justice to intervene and ensure that the welfare of children is not compromised. "We request you to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the procedure," they further stated.

The undersigned include child rights activists, lawyers and academicians such as Nina Nayak, Arlene Manoharan, Nagasimha Rao and Jayna Kothari, among others.

KSCPCR gets members

The state government has appointed members for the Karnataka Station Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR).

As per the provisions under the law, the Commission will have six members, other than a chairperson. The term of the members is three years.

The Department of Women and Child Development, Senior Citizens and Differently-abled has finalised the appointment of Shekar Gowda Ramatnal, Shashidhar Kosambe, K T Thippeswamy, S Manju, M A Venkatesh and Aparna M Kolla, as members of the Commission.