Chitradurga MP to be inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet from Karnataka

Chitradurga BJP MP A Narayanaswamy is set to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet on Wednesday.

Narayanaswamy, a first-time MP, has received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said. He came to Delhi along with his family members on Tuesday evening.

He is likely to be the Minister of State, sources said.

Belonging to the Madiga sect of Dalit, Narayanaswamy, has served as four-time MLA from the Anekal Assembly segment and also served as BJP Chief Whip in Karnataka Assembly and Social Welfare Minister in the BJP government in Karnataka.

Narayanaswamy, who is close to BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh, will be made a minister as part of BJP's plan to groom a Dalit leader in Karnataka. By making him a Union Minister, the BJP wants to give representation to the Dalit Left, considered as BJP's strong vote bank, sources in the BJP said.

Though earlier there were speculations that one Lingayat MP will be inducted as a minister in the place one seat vacated after the death of Suresh Angadi, sources said that at present, the BJP was unlikely to induct anyone else from the state. Maybe in another round of expansion, one or two Lingayat leaders may be inducted, sources added.

