Chopped pieces of a body found in different places in Karnataka's Mandya

Chopped pieces of a body have been found at five places, posing a challenge to the Mandya police.
The severed body is said to be that of a man aged around 30 to 40 years. The body has been chopped using a sharp weapon and disposed of at different places.
A portion of the body below the hip to the knee was found near a canal, on the outskirts of Hoodaghatta in Mandya taluk. Police launched a search near the canal, when severed portions of the body were found at three places near Danayakanapura village.
A portion of the hand was found at one place, another hand and a leg was found at another place. One more leg was found near a canal on Shivara-Besagarahalli main road. The head was traced near Koppa.
Keragodu police have registered a case.
The left hand of the deceased is seen tattooed 'Kavya Raghu' and the right hand with 'Manja-Manjakshi'.
