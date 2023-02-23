Chopped body pieces found in different places in Mandya

Chopped pieces of a body found in different places in Karnataka's Mandya

The severed body is said to be that of a man aged around 30 to 40 years

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj
  Feb 23 2023
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 13:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Chopped pieces of a body have been found at five places, posing a challenge to the Mandya police.

The severed body is said to be that of a man aged around 30 to 40 years. The body has been chopped using a sharp weapon and disposed of at different places.

A portion of the body below the hip to the knee was found near a canal, on the outskirts of Hoodaghatta in Mandya taluk.  Police launched a search near the canal, when severed portions of the body were found at three places near Danayakanapura village. 

A portion of the hand was found at one place, another hand and a leg was found at another place. One more leg was found near a canal on Shivara-Besagarahalli main road. The head was traced near Koppa. 

Keragodu police have registered a case. 

The left hand of the deceased is seen tattooed 'Kavya Raghu' and the right hand with 'Manja-Manjakshi'. 

