Chyavanprash for Asha workers to boost immunity

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 18 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 23:07 ist

The Ayush department will provide Chyawanprash to all Asha workers - the frontline warriors against COVID-19 pandemic.

A circular issued by the department has directed officials at the district level for taking necessary measures to provide Chyawanprash to all ASHA workers for boosting their immunity. 

Dr Ahalya Sharma, Principal, Government Ayurvedic Medical College Bengaluru, said, "It has been established that Chyawanprash helps increase immunity. A COVID-19 patient with good immunity recovers well. Therefore, it has been decided to provide Chyawanprash to all Asha workers." She said that the Union government too had recommended use of Chyawanprash. 

The department had earlier issued directions to provide Chyawanprash to Asha workers, but withdrew it subsequently. 

