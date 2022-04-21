CID arrest two constables in PSI recruitment scam

CID arrest two constables in PSI recruitment scam

With this, the number of arrested in this recruitment scam has gone up to 10

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 21 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 16:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested Hayyali Desai, a gunman of Afzalpur Congress MLA M Y Patil and CAR constable Rudragouda Patil in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.

Desai was taken into custody while he was going along with the MLA near Ram Mandir in Kalaburagi City. Desai is said to have secured first place in the written examination in Kalyana Karnataka region which is enjoying a special status under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

With this, the number of arrested in this recruitment scam has gone up to 10. Four candidates and three invigilators and Rajesh Hagaragi, the husband of fugitive accused Divya Hagaragi, have been remanded to judicial custody. Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School president Divya Hagaragi and its headmaster Kashinath are still at large.

Meanwhile, absconding accused have moved an application in the local court seeking anticipatory bail.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PSI
scam
Arrest
CID
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

 