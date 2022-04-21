CID arrest two constables in PSI recruitment scam

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested Hayyali Desai, a gunman of Afzalpur Congress MLA M Y Patil and CAR constable Rudragouda Patil in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.
Desai was taken into custody while he was going along with the MLA near Ram Mandir in Kalaburagi City. Desai is said to have secured first place in the written examination in Kalyana Karnataka region which is enjoying a special status under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.
With this, the number of arrested in this recruitment scam has gone up to 10. Four candidates and three invigilators and Rajesh Hagaragi, the husband of fugitive accused Divya Hagaragi, have been remanded to judicial custody. Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School president Divya Hagaragi and its headmaster Kashinath are still at large.
Meanwhile, absconding accused have moved an application in the local court seeking anticipatory bail.
