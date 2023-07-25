CID begins investigation into Jain monk murder case

Crime Investigation Department began investigations into the murder case of Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nand Parvat Ashram, Hirekodi in Chikkodi taluk on Tuesday with its officials visiting the crime scene.
Jain monk was last seen on July 5 and his dismembered remains were recovered from a borewell at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk on July 8. Police had arrested two accused in the case—Narayan Mali and Hassan Dalayat—and Deputy Superintendent of Police had been in charge of investigating the case.
Jain community members had staged protest demanding investigation of the case by CBI. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently announced that Jain monk murder case will be investigated by CID.
CID Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar and Forensic Sciences Laboratory Director Dharmendra Meena visited Hirekodi ashram, Mavinhonda and Khatakbhavi and collected information in connection with the murder case.They also held talks with Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjeev Patil and to get information about the investigation and statements given by accused during interrogation.
