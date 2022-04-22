CID officials arrest two more in PSI recruitment scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials on Friday took two more persons into custody in connection with the alleged irregularities that took place in the PSI recruitment process.

Vishal Shirur, a resident of Kalaburagi city, and Sharanabasappa of Afzalpur have been detained and are being interrogated. He had appeared for the written test in the examination centre set up at Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School which has emerged as the 'epicentre' of the alleged scam.

Also Read: No question of shielding anyone involved in PSI recruitment scam, says CM Bommai

The probe has taken a new twist with the arrest of Vishal who is suspected to have used a Bluetooth device in the examination. The sleuths intensified their probe after the use of an advanced device in the examination was proved during the interrogation.

Sharanabasappa of Afzalpur has also been detained by the police for extending help to Hayyali Desai, a gunman of Afzalpur MLA M Y Patil.

According to sources, the duo have been arrested in the early hours of Friday and will be produced before court. With this, the number of people arrested in the alleged scandal rose to 12. However, the accused Divya Hagaragi, and co-accused and school headmaster Kashinath continued to be on the run.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: