CID police arrest eight candidates in PSI exam scam

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Aug 05 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 15:01 ist

A team of CID police probing alleged malpractice in PSI examination have arrested eight more candidates.

The arrested are Bhagawanthraya Jogur of Jewargi, who obtained the first rank in Hyderabad Karnataka quota; fourth rank holder Kallappa Siddappa Allapura; a constable attached with Devadurga police station, Raviraj; Peerappa Sidnal; Srishaila Hacchada; 22nd rank holder under HK quota Siddugouda Sharanappa Patil and a resident of Gowra village in Afzalpur taluk; Somanath and Vijayakumar Gudur.

Accused Siddugouda Patil is the brother of the wife of main suspect R D Patil.  He worked as First Divisional Clerk at Primary Health Centre in Mudnal in Yadgir district. 

All eight candidates had appeared for the PSI examination held in October last year. R D Patil, the main suspect in the scam ensured that the arrested passed the examination by using bluetooth.

PSI Exam
PSI scam
Karnataka
examinations

