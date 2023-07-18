CID probe into constable's death: Karnataka Minister

Home Minister G Parameshwara told the Legislative Council on Tuesday that the government will order a CID probe into the alleged killing of a police constable at Jewargi in Kalaburagi while trying to stop illegal sand mining.

The BJP members continued their protest on Tuesday demanding a judicial inquiry, even as the Home minister said that the government will order a CID inquiry.

However, after the intervention of Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti, the BJP members withdrew the protest.

"There is no question of hiding anything or diverting the case. We will order a CID probe," Parameshwara said. "As the case will be handed over to the CID, we will get answers to all questions being raised," he added.