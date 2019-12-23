CID to probe Mangaluru police firing: CM BS Yediyurappa

The state government on Monday ordered a CID probe into the death of two protestors by police firing during the recent protests held in Mangaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the situation following the incident had remained peaceful and measures were in place to prevent any untoward incidents. "CID will investigate the incident," he said, responding to a question.

The two protesters, Jaleel (42) and Nauseen (23), were killed when the police opened fire after the anti-CAA protests turned violent in Mangaluru last Thursday.

CM Yediyurappa had visited the port city on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

Yediyurappa blamed the Opposition for instigating protests around the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified that none of the Muslims in India have anything to worry about the Act," he said.