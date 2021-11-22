CISF dog dies of illness, buried with full honours

An eight-year-old dog, Lina, who was with the Airport Security Guard (ASG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), died on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

The CISF personnel buried labrador Lina with full honours. The dog was involved in finding explosive substances at the international airport in Mangaluru.

Lina was diagnosed with moderate Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease in February 2021. Considering the nature of disease and recommendations of veterinary doctors, a board of officers comprising the members of CISF, Airport Operator and a veterinary doctor was constituted to weed out the dog. As a result, the dog remained away from service from the dog squad from June 1, 2021. The canine was continuously under observation of a veterinary doctor, said Parveen Kumar, in charge of the dog squad, ASG, Mangaluru.

Since November 16, Nina stopped taking food but was being given glucose.

A new dog was procured as a replacement for Lina which joined the 11th batch basic explosive course at Ranchi on July 5, 2021.

