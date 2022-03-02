Citing Naveen's death, Kumaraswamy demands scrapping of NEET

With the plight of Indian students in the war-hit Ukraine bringing the focus back on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said Wednesday that the qualifying exam is "discriminatory" and deprived rural and poor students the chance to study medicine.

The government should scrap NEET, Kumaraswamy said in a series of tweets.

Demanding the government to put an end to this entrance exam, Kumaraswamy cited Haveri's Naveen who was killed in Ukraine as a case in point. "The tragic death of Naveen, a medical student who was killed in a shell attack in Ukarine, is a reflection of the NEET's shameless face which is causing injustice to talented but economically vulnerable rural students in the guise of qualification," Kumaraswamy said.

Even though he had secured 96 per cent in Class 10 (SSLC) and 97 per cent in pre-university, Naveen was unable to get a medical seat in India, Kumaraswamy pointed out. "With accessibility becoming so difficult, tutorials have mushroomed which are fleecing lakhs of rupees from students. Majority of the students who appear for NEET attend tutorials," he said.

