Citizens in Karnataka to get pass via WhatsApp to visit sub-registrar office

Citizens, who want to visit sub-registrar offices for property registration work, will be issued passes via WhatsApp, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Thursday.

All sub-registrar offices are now functional, the minister said, except those located within a COVID-19 containment zone. The sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru and Mysuru opened Wednesday, whereas others opened Friday last.

“One person will be given a half-hour slot. In total, the sub-registrar offices will work for about eight hours. Arrangements have been made for citizens to be given passes. They need to call the sub-registrar office and the pass will be sent via WhatsApp, which can be printed. A copy of the pass will be sent to the police also,” Ashoka said.

Citizens can book an appointment for property registration online by visiting kaverionline.karnataka.gov.in

Water crisis

With some parts of the state staring at water scarcity, the government has decided to treat 49 taluks across 18 districts as “drought-affected” for one more month, Ashoka said.

These 49 taluks were declared drought-affected in October last. These taluks are located in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikballapur, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Gada districts.

“Rainfall hasn’t occurred as expected in some parts of the state. Therefore, the drought situation and drinking water problems continue, especially in north Karnataka,” Ashoka said. “We have decided to extend the notification for these 49 taluks for one more month so that drought-related works and drinking water supply can continue.”