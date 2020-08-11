Civil services exam: Govt proposes rise in quota for disabled to 4%

The state government has proposed increasing reservation by one percentage point for Group 'A' or 'B' to candidates who are ‘persons with benchmark disability’.

The government has published a draft of the amendment it proposes to make to the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977. The draft is open to public feedback.

At present, the rules provide 3% reservation for the disabled during direct recruitment to Group 'A' or 'B' posts. The quota is 5% for the disabled in Group 'C' or 'D' posts.

The draft also proposes to replace the term ‘physically handicapped’ with ‘person with benchmark disability’. Persons with benchmark disabilities are those certified to have 40% of any of the disabilities specified in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.