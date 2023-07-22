CJI Chandrachud appoints panel to evaluation NLSIU

CJI Chandrachud appoints panel to evaluation NLSIU

Chandrachud is also the NLSIU chancellor. 

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2023, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 05:47 ist
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Credit: IANS Photo

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has appointed a School of Review Commission 2023-24 (SRC) in consultation with the Karnataka government for a comprehensive evaluation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Chandrachud is also the NLSIU chancellor. 

The SRC comprises Timothy Endicott as the chair with Catherine O'Regan and David B Wilkins as Members.

Prof Endicott is presently the Vinerian Professor of English Law at the University of Oxford.

Prof O'Regan has been the inaugural Director of the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights and Professor of Human Rights Law at the University of Oxford since 2016.

Prof Wilkins is the Lester Kissel Professor of Law, Vice Dean for Global Initiatives on the Legal Profession and Faculty Director of the Center on the Legal Profession at Harvard Law School.

According to a statement, the SRC shall undertake a comprehensive review of all aspects of the University and submit its recommendations to the chancellor in mid-2024.

"The Commission brings together pre-eminent global academics who have designed and shaped legal education across three continents. Their experience and wisdom will help NLS reflect on our role and contribution to consolidating the rule of law and constitutional democracy in India. As India grows in global stature, the SRC will help NLS re-position itself in the global conversation regarding the future,” NLSIU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
D Y Chandrachud
NLSIU
National Law School of India University

Related videos

What's Brewing

'I raised a virtual pet'

'I raised a virtual pet'

POCSO Act: Punishing young love?

POCSO Act: Punishing young love?

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

 