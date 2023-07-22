CJI Chandrachud appoints panel to evaluation NLSIU

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has appointed a School of Review Commission 2023-24 (SRC) in consultation with the Karnataka government for a comprehensive evaluation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Chandrachud is also the NLSIU chancellor.

The SRC comprises Timothy Endicott as the chair with Catherine O'Regan and David B Wilkins as Members.

Prof Endicott is presently the Vinerian Professor of English Law at the University of Oxford.

Prof O'Regan has been the inaugural Director of the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights and Professor of Human Rights Law at the University of Oxford since 2016.

Prof Wilkins is the Lester Kissel Professor of Law, Vice Dean for Global Initiatives on the Legal Profession and Faculty Director of the Center on the Legal Profession at Harvard Law School.

According to a statement, the SRC shall undertake a comprehensive review of all aspects of the University and submit its recommendations to the chancellor in mid-2024.

"The Commission brings together pre-eminent global academics who have designed and shaped legal education across three continents. Their experience and wisdom will help NLS reflect on our role and contribution to consolidating the rule of law and constitutional democracy in India. As India grows in global stature, the SRC will help NLS re-position itself in the global conversation regarding the future,” NLSIU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy said.