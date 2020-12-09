Clarify if senior citizens can get pension at home, Karnataka HC asks govt

Clarify if senior citizens can get pension at home: HC

Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 09 2020, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 00:41 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH

The Karnataka High Court has asked the government to clarify whether a senior citizen is entitled to get pension without stepping out of the house. 

The court was hearing a PIL seeking direction to protect the life and dignity of senior citizens, especially during Covid-19.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the government to place on record the procedure laid down, especially in the light of the order issued under the Disaster Management Act, in view of Covid-19.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that on the one hand, the order restricts senior citizens from moving out, on the other they have to venture out to receive their pension. The petition is filed by Akhila Karnataka Vayovrudhara Okkoota (Aikyata), an organisation representing senior citizens.   

The petition said despite the orders that the disbursement of social security pensions to senior citizens was to remain functional, pensions have not been received since January 2020.

The pension amount payable under Sandhya Suraksha Yojana and Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme is also not being regularly released. In the previous hearing, the court had directed the government to immediately look into the grievance and take remedial steps, if necessary.

