Class 10 exams not over; PU colleges in admissions mode

The board examinations for Class 10 may have been postponed due to the lockdown, but it has not stopped private pre-university colleges from admitting students.

Parents say a few private colleges have already completed admissions online and even started classes.

A majority of these colleges which have started admissions and are conducting classes for I PUC are into integrated education. Basically, they offer coaching for CET, NEET and other entrance tests along with PUC education.

Interestingly, some colleges are reserving seats by taking advance money from parents. "I got a call from my son's school a few days ago. The authorities offered a seat for my son for I PUC. They said they would reserve a seat for him, if I pay Rs 5,000," said a parent.

These admissions are being made based on the marks secured by the students in the Class 10 preparatory examinations. "I have paid full course fee for my child and finished her admission. As she wanted to write NEET, the institute has already started coaching," said another parent.

However, the Department of Pre-university Education (DPUE) said admissions made before completion of Class 10 exams were illegal and requested parents to file complaints.

Kanagavalli, director of the department, said, "How can they begin admissions when the students have not yet appeared for their Class 10 exams. Admissions to I PU should be done only after announcement of Class 10 results and admission guidelines issued by the department."

The director requested parents and the public to file complaints if they come across any such instance.

"If we receive complaints from parents or the public, we will initiate action against colleges which have started admissions," she said.

Some parents even brought the matter to the notice of Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar during his live programme on a private TV channel. The minister promised action against such colleges, if he receives complaints.