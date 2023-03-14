Classes 5, 8 exams: Karnataka HC orders affidavit by senior officer on syllabus

A senior officer of the rank of secretary or commissioner is required to file an affidavit stating that question papers for classes 5 and 8 would be within the prescribed textbook/syllabus, the High Court of Karnataka ruled on Tuesday.

A special bench headed by Justice G Narendar passed this direction while hearing a writ appeal filed by the state government on the new method of assessment for students of classes 5 and 8 for the academic year 2022-23.

A single judge had quashed the circulars pertaining to the new method of assessment, holding that since an external agency in the form of KSEAB is coming into play for awarding 20 marks, the same is not contemplated under Section 16 of the RTE Act.

Also Read | Kids from Classes 5, 8 in some Bengaluru schools being 'pressured' to write 2 exams

The Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools, the Registered Unaided Private Schools' Management Association and others were the petitioners before the single judge.

During the hearing in the appeal filed by the state government, the petitioner school management argued that students had not studied several portions mentioned in the 'Kalika Chetarike’ booklet. The court was also informed that the government was conducting exams with different questions, not forming part of textbooks, and the same would impact the students.

On the other hand, the government reiterated that there was nothing out of the syllabus. It was stated that even model question papers were prepared from within the prescribed syllabus and textbooks which were web-hosted long ago seeking suggestions. The petitioners have not responded to these question papers, the government said. It further stated that even if some questions are from outside the syllabus, then marks would be awarded to all the students.

Certain school managements challenged the new method, as per which 80 per cent of the total 100 marks are being given to students based on a continuous internal assessment by the respective schools from the beginning of the academic year. The question papers for the remaining 20 per cent marks for the final assessment process are prepared at the state level and evaluation will be done at taluk and block levels.