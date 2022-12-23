CLAT results: Candidate from state shares fourth position

Two candidates, one from Maharashtra and one from Uttar Pradesh, have secured 100 percentile in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023, whose results were announced on Friday for undergraduate courses.

Totally, 42 candidates secured 99 and above percentile. Of them, 29 are male, including the first two toppers.

CLAT is the gateway for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at the National Law Universities across India.

No candidate from Karnataka figures in the top three positions. However, one candidate from the state shared the fourth position by scoring 99.97 percentile.

In the postgraduate section, candidates from Chhattisgarh topped the country with 99.99 percentile, followed by two candidates from Haryana in the second and third position with 99.98 and 99.97 percentile, respectively.

CLAT was held on December 18 at 127 centres in 23 states and two union territories. Candidates can download their official CLAT 2023 scorecards by logging into their accounts on the CLAT 2023 portal through the website of the Consortium of NLUs.