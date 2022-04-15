Close shave for 12 tourists as overcrowded raft flips in Kali river

As many as 12 tourists, including children, escaped from the jaws of death after an overcrowded raft flipped at Kali river rapids near Ganeshgudi on Thursday.

The raft, with 6 to 8 people capacity, had 12 on board. The overcrowded rafting boat hit a boulder at one of the rapids in the Kali river. Tourists in another boat just about pulled out the people before the raft in distress sunk. The video of the rescue act has gone viral on social media platforms.

“It was a small raft which could fit 6 to 8 people. But it was overcrowded with 12. Overcrowding resulted in flip,” an eyewitness told DH.

Joida PI Dayananda Shegunasi on Friday held a meeting with the representatives of the adventure sports clubs and warned them of strict action if safety norms are not complied with.

“There are over eight promoters/companies involved in water sports including river rafting and kayaking, downstream of Supa dam. Some of them do not follow safety measures,” allege tourists.

Meanwhile, Supa adventure sports promoter Jignesh told DH, “The clubs involved in river rafting take necessary safety measures. Because of which not a single mishap occurred in the last two years. Minor lapses do occur once in a while, we will rectify,” he said.

A few locals alleged that there’s an unholy nexus between a section of KPC officials and adventure sports clubs. The officials release additional water from Supa to help clubs run its activities downstream, they charged.

Dismissing allegations, KPCL chief engineer Ninganna said, “We do not release water from Supa more than what is required for power generation.”

Ramnagar Police sub-inspector Vinod S K said that the incident had come to their notice. “We will look into the video clips and carry out an investigation. We will book the organisers if found guilty.”

