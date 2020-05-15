CM announces third package worth Rs 512.5 crore

It’s raining packages as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced on Friday a new one in which maize farmers and Asha workers will get a largesse worth Rs 512.5 crore.

Each maize farmer will get Rs 5,000 and Asha worker Rs 3,000, the CM said.

This is the third package the state government has announced since May 6.

Yediyurappa said that it was a “historic decision” to compensate 10 lakh maize farmers who were affected as their produce could not be procured due to the lockdown. The government will compensate Rs 5,000 to all the 10 lakh farmers, which will cost the State Exchequer Rs 500 crore, he said.

“Asha workers have toiled day and night,” Yediyurappa said, highlighting their role during the Covid-19 pandemic. With funds from the Co-operative department, the government will provide an incentive of Rs 3,000 to each of the 40,250 Asha workers in Karnataka.

This will be a one-time assistance, the CM said.

The government will also continue the scheme of providing Rs 5,000 for farmers in the event of the death of a sheep or goat, Yediyurappa added.

The total worth of all packages announced by the government now stands at Rs 2,284.5 crore.

Direct cash transfers

While the first stimulus package promised direct cash transfers to farmers, drivers, handloom weavers and barbers, the second package announced on Thursday worth Rs 162 crore was aimed at horticulturists and powerloom weavers.

“In the coming days, once Covid-19 is tackled, the government will take more measures to assist farmers,” he said.

The government cannot do anything beyond this, Yediyurappa said when asked about inclusion of several other communities such as priests, potters and tailors that have been left out. “Financially, we’re not in a position to include more. Everyday, different people are asking, but we can’t. I hope you’ll agree that we’ve done everything we can,” he said.

‘Lacks transparency’

The Opposition Congress, however, criticised the package alleging that it lacked transparency.

“Though the package might appear attractive, the opaque package has hidden more (facts) than it has revealed,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said in a tweet. While 44 lakh metric tonnes of maize was grown, only around 22,000 tonnes were procured and the compensation announced is insufficient, the former CM said.

Siddaramaiah welcomed the assistance to Asha workers, but demanded that the government should provide Rs 3,000 incentive to the paramedical staff and the pourakarmikas also.