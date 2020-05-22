CM asks officials to hire more doctors, increase beds

CM asks officials to hire more doctors, increase beds

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 23:56 ist

In a move to prepare for a possible deeper crisis with Covid-19 cases rising, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday directed officials to hire doctors without waiting for government's permission. 

The directive came at a meeting with the ministers in charge of Mandya and Chikkaballapur districts and senior officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation. 

According to sources, Yediyurappa asked officials to be prepared for a deeper crisis. Even retired doctors can be hired, the CM said, urging officials to pay them competitive salaries.

"First hire doctors and then send the files," he said. These doctors would be in service until the crisis passes. That apart, he also asked officials to increase the number of beds in all hospitals by at least 50.

While observing that the cases were increasing with people outside the state entering Karnataka, he asked officials to ensure that nobody from other states entered the state border until May 31. 

Meanwhile, officials also impressed upon the CM to create a separate section for management of the pandemic by appointing a secretary-rank official. Since ministers and officials of different departments have been roped into dousing the Covid crisis, all other works are pending, officials pointed out.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BSY
asks
officials
hire
more doctors

What's Brewing

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 