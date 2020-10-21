CM B S Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Kalyana Karnataka

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir districts. He, however, did not make any announcement as the model code of conduct, in view of Council and Assembly bypolls, is in force.

Yediyurappa was accompanied by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and the Commissioner of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Manoj Rajan during the aerial survey.

After the survey, the chief minister held a meeting with the officials of the affected districts at the airport itself due to the poll code.

“I have conducted the aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts. I will not make any announcement as the model code of conduct is in force,” Yediyurappa told reporters after the meeting.

“A total of 14 taluks in four districts, including Bidar, were affected by prolonged wet weather and the floods. About 43,000 people have been evacuated from affected districts. As many as 247 villages on the banks of Bhima and Krishna rivers were inundated. Several hundreds were shifted to safer places from 117 villages. The Army jawans, NDRF and SDRF personnel have rescued about 5,000 people during the floods,” the CM explained.

Yediyurappa added, “Rs 10,000 ex gratia will be immediately given to those who’ve lost household goods in the floods. Steps will be taken to provide compensation as per the NDRF norms after the detailed report by the officials.”

About 38,000 people have taken shelter at Kalaji(relief centres). Clear picture on the extent of crop loss will be available only after the joint survey by the officials of agriculture, horticulture and revenue departments, he said.

The CM said that he’d asked the officials to ensure adequate supply of drinking water, food and medicine to the flood-hit people put up in relief

centres.

Before boarding a special plane from Jindal Vijayanagar Airport in Ballari district to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected Kalyana Karnataka districts, Yediyurappa said, “Already funds have been allotted to the flood affected districts and more will be released after holding a meeting with the officials.”