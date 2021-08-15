CM Bommai announces 14 new 'Amrith' schemes on 75th Independence Day

Joining the country in celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Indian Independence, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced 14 new programmes aimed at improving infrastructure and services at multiple levels ranging from village to urban centres in select areas. Hoisting the Tricolour and taking part in the Independence Day celebrations at the Field Marshal Manek Shaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, CM Bommai announced the new projects named 'Amrith' schemes as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence.

Planning 'Clean and Beautiful' urban areas, the Amrith Nirmala Nagara programme will be launched in 75 urban local bodies to keep them clean and beautiful, according to Bommai. "Each urban local body will be provided with Rs 1 crore and we will set aside Rs 75 crore for this," he said. Further, a total of Rs 75 crore will be spent on providing basic infrastructure such as library, building, lab and toilets at the select 750 schools at a cost of Rs 10 lakh per school.

Infrastructure at the select 750 Anganwadi centres will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore with Rs 1 lakh for each of the Anganwadis. "We will identify 750 gram panchayats where works will be taken up for overall development of the villages including street light, drinking water, 100 per cent segregation and disposal of solid waste, installing Solar Power, digital libraries at schools. Houseless families in select 750 gram panchayats will also be identified and provided with houses," Chief Minister announced.

Empowering the farmers by providing a suitable market for their agricultural produce, CM announced, "A total of 750 farmer producer organisations would be set up to promote production and marketing of agriculture, fisheries and weavers products. Each of these organisations will be given Rs 30 lakh for three years and a total of Rs 225 crore will be spent on this programme." The government has also planned to provide Rs 1 lakh to each of the selected 7,500 self-help groups to set up Micro Enterprises.

Involving the communities in the development of the neighbourhood, the government will identify 750 schools and colleges and they will be inspired and motivated to involve themselves in productive community services. Keeping in mind the pandemic scenario and requirement of better health care facilities, "A total of 750 Primary Health Care (PHCs) centres will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 20 lakh with an overall expenditure of Rs 150 crore," Bommai explained.

Close on the heels of India's remarkable achievement at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, Bommmai said, "Amrith Sports Adoption Programme would be implemented to train and encourage 75 talented sportspersons who have potential to win medals at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Further, the Amrith Skill Training Programme to be launched at a cost of Rs 112 crore to train youngsters from SC, ST, OBCs and Minority Communities.