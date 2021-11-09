CM Bommai announces Rs 10 crore grant for Kannada Bhavan in Goa

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced a grant of Rs 10 crore to construct a Kannada Bhavan in Goa.
Bommai said this to a delegation of the Akhila Goa Kannada Mahasangha that was led by BJP national general secretary C T Ravi - in charge of the party’s affairs in Goa.
“There are many people from Uttara Kannada living in Goa. They are protecting and nurturing Kannada and its culture in Goa. But, they don’t have their own place. So, the government is ready to construct a Kannada Bhavan in Goa,” Bommai said, according to a statement issued from his office.
