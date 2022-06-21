CM Bommai arranges free treatment for ailing toddler

When Bommai returned to his R T Nagar residence from Mysuru, Belagavi-based Shankaramma carrying her infant Krishnaveni drew his attention

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 02:32 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arranged for free medical treatment of a toddler suffering from visual impairment and brain-related ailments within two hours on Tuesday. 

The mother said she cannot afford lakhs of rupees for her baby's treatment. Within two hours, the chief minister's office wrote to the SDM Hospital in Dharwad.

The entire cost of treatment would be under the chief minister's relief fund, the letter addressed to the hospital stated.

Bengaluru
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News

