CM Bommai arranges free treatment for ailing toddler

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arranged for free medical treatment of a toddler suffering from visual impairment and brain-related ailments within two hours on Tuesday.

When Bommai returned to his R T Nagar residence from Mysuru, Belagavi-based Shankaramma carrying her infant Krishnaveni drew his attention.

The mother said she cannot afford lakhs of rupees for her baby's treatment. Within two hours, the chief minister's office wrote to the SDM Hospital in Dharwad.

The entire cost of treatment would be under the chief minister's relief fund, the letter addressed to the hospital stated.