CM Bommai bats for Kannada awareness programmes every month

DHNS
DHNS, Hubbali,
  • Oct 28 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 02:37 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participates in a Kannada Geetagayana programme in Hubballi on Thursday. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that programmes to create better awareness and to promote pride about Kannada would be organised every month.

“Lakhs of people are taking part in ‘Mataad Mataad Kannada’, a week-long programme, being held as part of Karnataka Rajyotsava. I will instruct Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar to organise such programmes involving people every month,” he said.

Participating in a Kannada Geetagayana programme organised at Kannada Bhavan at Adarsh Nagar here on Thursday, Bommai said that modern technology is posing a challenge to the Kannada language and Kannada has to be used as a computer language also.

He said Kannada is a rich language with a glorious history and it is the identity of Kannadigas. “We should work together to have a bright future for Kannada. Kannadigas should use Kannada extensively, while others should also speak Kannada,” Bommai felt.

Fifteen engineering colleges have already come forward to offer engineering degrees in the Kannada medium. The government would also give importance to jobs for Kannadigas, he added.

