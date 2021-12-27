CM Bommai chooses traditional medicine for knee treatment

Bommai chooses traditional medicine for knee treatment

The Mysuru-based alternative medicine practitioner Lokesh Takel is said to have treated the CM for 10 days

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 27 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 01:19 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai underwent traditional medicine (Naati) treatment for his knee pain for 10 days during the recently concluded winter session of legislature here, sources said.

The photos and video clips of the chief minister availing of the alternative therapy at VTU guest house on the outskirts of Belagavi have gone viral.

The Mysuru-based alternative medicine practitioner Lokesh Takel is said to have treated the CM for 10 days. Bommai will undergo Ayurveda (Vanaspati) treatment for next one month, sources said.

Speculations are rife in the party circles that Bommai would travel to the United States, post-Sankranti, for his knee treatment. His Cabinet colleague R Ashoka, however, dismissing rumours of Bommai going abroad for knee treatment, said that the chief minister would avail of the treatment in Bengaluru itself.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

