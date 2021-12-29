CM Bommai, Jnanendra ask Kannada orgs to withdraw Karnataka bandh call

Noting that bandh is not the answer for everything, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the Kannada organisations, who have called for a state-wide shutdown on December 31, to withdraw the call.

"I request them to drop the bandh call, as the life is now returning to normalcy after Covid-19 situation, while Covid cases are also again increasing now. We welcome some other form of pressurising," he told media persons here on Wednesday.

Action is already being taken against anti-Kannada persons, and we have assured to legally verify the demand to ban the MES, he said, adding that instant action has to be taken if forcible bandh is observed.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also said that the Kannada groups should reconsider their decision to call for a bandh.

Business activities came to a halt for two years, and bandh would create further problems for people, he said.

"Several organisations and people have a feeling that a bandh now is not needed. Action would be taken if forcible bandh is observed. The government is ready to hold talks with the Kannada organisations, and it has already shown the commitment to protect the land and language of Karnataka," Jnanendra added.

Discussions on the demand for a ban on the MES are going on. Moreover, people in Belagavi have already rejected the MES, he noted.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi stated that the government is committed to protecting the interests of the state, along with maintaining linguistic harmony.

