CM Bommai launches 9 new varsities, 7 KITs virtually

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched 9 newly-created universities in the districts and seven government engineering colleges, selected as Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KIT), in line with IITs.

At an event orgnaised by the Higher Education department, Bommai inaugurated the institutes virtually. He also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Karnataka Higher Education Academy. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Vice Chancellors of various universities were present.