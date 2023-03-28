CM Bommai launches 9 new varsities, 7 KITs virtually

CM Bommai launches 9 new varsities, 7 KITs virtually

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 02:57 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched 9 newly-created universities in the districts and seven government engineering colleges, selected as Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KIT), in line with IITs. 
At an event orgnaised by the Higher Education department, Bommai inaugurated the institutes virtually. He also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Karnataka Higher Education Academy. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Vice Chancellors of various universities were present.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

