CM Bommai meets Italy foreign minister

Maio told Bommai that Italy is keen on having good ties with Karnataka and invited Bommai to visit the European nation.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 05 2022, 22:21 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 05:14 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday assured full cooperation to strengthen the relationship between Italy and Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday assured full cooperation to strengthen the relationship between Italy and Karnataka.

He was interacting with a delegation led by Italy’s Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Maio told Bommai that Italy is keen on having good ties with Karnataka and invited Bommai to visit the European nation.

Responding to the interest shown by the Italian delegation in the science sector, Bommai noted that Bengaluru is a science city, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office. The CM highlighted that Karnataka is at the forefront in science, research, technology and startups.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Italy

