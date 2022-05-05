CM Bommai meets Italy foreign minister

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday assured full cooperation to strengthen the relationship between Italy and Karnataka.

He was interacting with a delegation led by Italy’s Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Maio told Bommai that Italy is keen on having good ties with Karnataka and invited Bommai to visit the European nation.

Responding to the interest shown by the Italian delegation in the science sector, Bommai noted that Bengaluru is a science city, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office. The CM highlighted that Karnataka is at the forefront in science, research, technology and startups.