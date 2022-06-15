CM Bommai reviews BJP preparations for Modi visit

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with senior ministers and leaders from various BJP divisions here on Wednesday, to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on June 20.

Modi is scheduled to participate in three events in Bengaluru. First will be an event at IISc, followed by the foundation stone ceremony of various projects, including the suburban rail project. He will then inaugurate the campus of the Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE).

"When Modi travels from Yelahanka to IISc, party members should gather in large numbers and welcome him. A decision will be taken on where supporters will gather. Party supporters from various nearby constituencies should take part," Bommai said.

Similarly, after the inauguration of the BASE at Kommaghatta, there is a public function, where BJP expects to gather 50,000-60,000 people.

When Modi travels to BASE, a distance of 12 km, the party will assemble people along the stretch of the road, he said.

The PM will then head to Mysuru to participate in a World Yoga Day event on June 21.