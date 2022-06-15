CM Bommai reviews BJP preparations for Modi visit

CM Bommai reviews BJP preparations for Modi visit

When Modi travels to BASE, a distance of 12 km, the party will assemble people along the stretch of the road

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 01:12 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with senior ministers and leaders from various BJP divisions here on Wednesday, to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on June 20.

Modi is scheduled to participate in three events in Bengaluru. First will be an event at IISc, followed by the foundation stone ceremony of various projects, including the suburban rail project. He will then inaugurate the campus of the Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE).

"When Modi travels from Yelahanka to IISc, party members should gather in large numbers and welcome him. A decision will be taken on where supporters will gather. Party supporters from various nearby constituencies should take part," Bommai said.

Similarly, after the inauguration of the BASE at Kommaghatta, there is a public function, where BJP expects to gather 50,000-60,000 people.

When Modi travels to BASE, a distance of 12 km, the party will assemble people along the stretch of the road, he said.

The PM will then head to Mysuru to participate in a World Yoga Day event on June 21.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News
India News
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Students learn through puppets in this school

Students learn through puppets in this school

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Woman ‘cheated in suicide’ files FIR against lover

Woman ‘cheated in suicide’ files FIR against lover

Sustainability: No concessions for fashion

Sustainability: No concessions for fashion

From Saddam to IS: Iraq still exhuming mass graves

From Saddam to IS: Iraq still exhuming mass graves

Cheapest way ahead: Google Maps now shows toll rates!

Cheapest way ahead: Google Maps now shows toll rates!

The human virus: When is the vaccine coming?

The human virus: When is the vaccine coming?

 