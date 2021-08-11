CM Bommai says no to 100% occupancy in theatres

Last month, the state government allowed theatres and multiplexes to resume operations with 50% capacity

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 11 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 22:41 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday shot down a plea by a Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) delegation seeking 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. 

"I told them clearly that until we review the Covid-19 situation again with experts, the existing 50 per cent occupancy would continue," Bommai told reporters. 

Last month, the state government allowed theatres and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity. 

A delegation of KFCC comprising its president DR Jayaraj, former president Sa Ra Govindu, producer K Manju, actor-turned-politician Tara Anuradha among others met Bommai at his home office Krishna. 

"They also sought power tariff concessions among others. I asked them to submit data for further examination," Bommai added.

