CM Bommai says will submit proposal to restart VISP

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the state government would submit a proposal to the Centre seeking measures to be taken to rejuvenate the Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant (VISP) in Bhadravathi town which has been identified for closure citing losses.

Speaking to media persons at a helipad here on Wednesday, he said he would convene a meeting with steel manufacturers and private players and discuss the measures needed to rejuvenate the plant. He said he is confident that the Centre would accept the proposal. "Our main aim is to restart the plant and safeguard the interests of workers and thereby contribute to the economic progress of the region. There is no need to link politics with this issue," the CM said.

Replying to a query on JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's 'Brahmin' chief minister remark, he said he would not stoop too low and make comments on caste-based politics. He said voters are mature and sensible now. They support parties that have worked for their welfare, he said.