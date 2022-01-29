Bommai sets deadline for 'Grama One' implementation

CM Bommai sets February end deadline for 'Grama One' implementation across Karnataka

According to the statement, Bommai instructed the officials for speedy disposal of petitions received at 'Grama One'

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2022, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 19:28 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addresses during a program highlighting the achievements of his government on the completion of its six month at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. Credit: IANS File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday directed officials to ensure that the 'Grama One' project, which he had launched on January 26, is implemented across the state before February end.

The scheme, which was launched on Republic Day on January 26, is aimed at providing a host of services under one roof.

The Chief Minister has written to officials of e-governance, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), Revenue department and the deputy commissioners of all the districts in this regard, a statement issued by his office said.

Also read: Karnataka government launches 'Grama One' in 12 districts

He said he would personally hold weekly meetings to review the progress of implementation of 'Grama One' with Grama One operators, Tahsildars and deputy commissioners of the districts.

According to the statement, Bommai instructed the officials for speedy disposal of petitions received at 'Grama One'.

In case of rejecting petitions, the officials have to mention the reasons.

Further, the deputy commissioners and senior officials of the departments concerned should review the petitions rejected and initiate disciplinary action if the petitions are rejected erroneously.

Bommai also instructed conducting of impact assessment to ensure the success of state government-sponsored four Food Parks.

During a review meeting of Food Karnataka Limited, Bommai instructed the officials to oversee issues related to land acquisition, equity and infrastructure for setting up food parks in Bagalkot, Hiriyuru, Maluru and Jewargi.

A decision would be taken on providing a Rs 26 crore grant for Food Karnataka Limited to set up food parks after examining the proposal with the finance department, Bommai was quoted a saying in the official statement. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

Shanthakavi: The architect of modern Kannada theatre

Shanthakavi: The architect of modern Kannada theatre

 