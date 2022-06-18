CM Bommai takes stock of preparations ahead of PM's visit

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the brain cell development centre at the premier Indian Institute of Science during his visit to Bengaluru on June 20.

The centre has received funding of Rs 450 crore by Infosys cofounder Kris Gopalakrishnan and family, Bommai said.

Modi will also lay the foundation for an 850-bed research hospital being set up by IT firm Mindtree, Bommai said.

“On June 20 and 21, PM Modi will visit Bengaluru and Mysuru. We have got his programme schedule. All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the programmes and all our leaders, legislators, ministers, officials and also police are working in coordination with the SPG,” Bommai said after reviewing the preparations at Kommaghatta where Modi will address the public.

Bommai said Modi will lay the foundation stone for the “much-needed” Bengaluru suburban rail project. “The project was under discussion for several years. A firm decision on this Rs 15,000- crore project was taken after we came to power,” Bommai said. “It will be a big gift from Modiji to the people of Bengaluru, especially the outer areas where there’s no metro connectivity,” he said.

Later, Modi will head to the Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) on the Jnanabharathi campus. From there, Modi will head to Mysuru for several events. He will visit the Chamundi Hills to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru. He will also go to the Suttur Mutt.

On June 21, Modi will participate in the Yoga Day event on the Mysuru Palace premises, Bommai said.