CM Bommai to chair meet on Anjanadri temple development

A blueprint for comprehensive development of Anjanadri temple in Gangavathi taluk in Koppal district would be submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for approval, MLA Paranna Munavalli said here on Monday.

He chaired a meeting with District In-charge Minister Anand Singh and senior officers at the temple office to take up development works.

"Controversies surround the birthplace of Hanuman. The Chief Minister will chair a meeting on June 15 in Bengaluru to put an end to the controversy. We have documents to establish that Anjanadri is Hanuman's birthplace. We are not worried about claims of his birthplace elsewhere," he said.

"The government has allocated Rs 120 crore to develop Anjanadri. The district administration has finalised a detailed project containing 28 proposals, including construction of a ropeway to the Anjanadri Hills, parking lot, 600-room guest house, community hall, kitchen and dining facilities, shopping complex, renovation of temple and expansion of roads," the MLA said.

The project required 60 acres of land in and around Chikkarampur and Hanumanahalli villages. As per the Muzrai department's directions, a survey was conducted within 500 metres radius of the temple to identify the ideal location for the project, said deputy commissioner Vikas Kishore Suralkar.