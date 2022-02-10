CM Bommai to convene meeting on Thursday: Decision on extension of closure of schools, colleges awaited

Extension in closure of edu institutes? CM to hold meet

Classes above ninth standard and colleges across that state were declared leave for three days till February 10

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS,
  • Feb 10 2022, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 12:04 ist
He urged everyone to maintain peace as the High Court was hearing the matter. Credit: DH File Photo

The government will take a call on extending leave to schools and colleges in a meeting convened by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday evening.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that ministers and officials of Education Departments, along with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will take part in the meeting regarding the hijab row. "We will review all the developments that have taken place till now," he said.

Classes above ninth standard and colleges across that state were declared leave for three days till February 10, as the row led to violent protests in several parts of the state.

"The government will discuss measures to ensure that harmony, discipline and peace in schools and colleges," Bommai said, urging everyone to be sensitive about issues that concern children.

Schools and colleges are closed to prevent any untoward incident towards and between students. "It is the responsibility of all organisations to ensure that law and order is not disturbed by external elements who are provoking students," he said.

He urged everyone to maintain peace as the High Court was hearing the matter. If we maintain a peaceful atmosphere, the court can offer a solution, he said. A three-judge bench of the High Court will start hearing petitions regarding the hijab row from 2.30 pm today.

"Whoever had to issue a statement about this, they have done so. I request everyone to stop and wait for a court decision. Don't make statements that disturb peace," he added.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Hijab row
basavaraj bommai

