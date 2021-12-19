Karnataka CM Bommai urges people to 'respect patriots'

CM Bommai urges people to 'respect patriots, not heed to rumours'

Already 27 persons in Belagavi and three in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with cases of vandalising

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 19 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 14:59 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and said that Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna were great patriots.

"Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna fought for freedom of the country, they fought for unification of the country. Dividing the society in their name should be condemned," Bommai said.

Sending a strong message against any acts of vandalism, the Chief Minister said, "Our government will not tolerate any acts of violence. It will be taken seriously and the vandals will be dealt with sternly."

Also read: Bengaluru cops arrest seven in Shivaji statue desecration case

Already 27 persons in Belagavi and three in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with cases of vandalising the statues of Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours.

"Nobody should indulge in spreading false news and incite the people... incidents are being propagated in different shades to mislead the people. This is far from the truth. I have immense respect and pride for the patriots. People should not get swayed by rumours," he said.

The Chief Minister made the appeal amid the ongoing tension in the border town of Belagavi.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
India News
vandalism

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

How Covid-19 spreads through the air

How Covid-19 spreads through the air

Dakar Fashion Week promotes 'inclusive' fashion

Dakar Fashion Week promotes 'inclusive' fashion

Collapse of West Antarctica’s ice sheet is avoidable

Collapse of West Antarctica’s ice sheet is avoidable

How India's trans folk kept each other alive amid Covid

How India's trans folk kept each other alive amid Covid

Laos opens scenic railway built on Chinese debt

Laos opens scenic railway built on Chinese debt

 