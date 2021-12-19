CM Bommai urges people to 'respect patriots, not heed to rumours'

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and said that Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna were great patriots.

"Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna fought for freedom of the country, they fought for unification of the country. Dividing the society in their name should be condemned," Bommai said.

Sending a strong message against any acts of vandalism, the Chief Minister said, "Our government will not tolerate any acts of violence. It will be taken seriously and the vandals will be dealt with sternly."

Already 27 persons in Belagavi and three in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with cases of vandalising the statues of Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours.

"Nobody should indulge in spreading false news and incite the people... incidents are being propagated in different shades to mislead the people. This is far from the truth. I have immense respect and pride for the patriots. People should not get swayed by rumours," he said.

The Chief Minister made the appeal amid the ongoing tension in the border town of Belagavi.

