CM Bommai urges people to 'respect patriots, not heed to rumours'

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and said that Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna were great patriots.
"Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna fought for freedom of the country, they fought for unification of the country. Dividing the society in their name should be condemned," Bommai said.
Sending a strong message against any acts of vandalism, the Chief Minister said, "Our government will not tolerate any acts of violence. It will be taken seriously and the vandals will be dealt with sternly."
Also read: Bengaluru cops arrest seven in Shivaji statue desecration case
Already 27 persons in Belagavi and three in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with cases of vandalising the statues of Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna, he said.
The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours.
"Nobody should indulge in spreading false news and incite the people... incidents are being propagated in different shades to mislead the people. This is far from the truth. I have immense respect and pride for the patriots. People should not get swayed by rumours," he said.
The Chief Minister made the appeal amid the ongoing tension in the border town of Belagavi.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan
Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal
The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid
Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking
How Covid-19 spreads through the air
Dakar Fashion Week promotes 'inclusive' fashion
Collapse of West Antarctica’s ice sheet is avoidable
How India's trans folk kept each other alive amid Covid
Laos opens scenic railway built on Chinese debt