CM BS Yediyurappa to embark on campaign blitz today

Campaigning in RR Nagar and Sira constituency, out for bypolls on November 3, intensified with parties making last-ditch efforts to woo voters and secure a victory.

While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa campaigned in Sira - the first time he has hit the campaign trail for the bypolls, actor Darshan campaigned for RR Nagar BJP candidate Munirathna, along with BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar and opposition leader Siddaramaiah too campaigned at RR Nagar, with the duo expected to participate in several roadshows and rallies on Saturday, the last day of campaigning. Yediyurappa has a packed campaign schedule and will participate in seven roadshows and rallies in different parts of RR Nagar constituency during the day, to boost Munirathna’s chances in a tightly contested election.

Kateel, who participated in a virtual rally on Friday, highlighted the achievements of Yediyurappa saying that only BJP could ensure development in the state.

Siddaramaiah, who has found himself at crossroads with police authorities, warned officials of ‘difficult days’ if they worked in favour of the BJP candidate.

“Police department should be impartial. If they work for the BJP candidate as there is BJP government in power, they will have to face difficult days in the future,” he said.