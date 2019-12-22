CM BSY announces Rs 10L relief for Mangaluru victims

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Rs 10 lakh relief each to the families of victims who died in Mangaluru during the recent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to CMO, deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district was directed to immediately provide relief to the families. Jaleel (42) and Nauseen (23) were killed as police opened after the CAA protests turned violent on Thursday in the city. Yediyurappa had visited the port city on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

A decision will be taken to investigate the causes of the rioting soon, he said.