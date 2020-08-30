CM BSY flags off Ro-Ro service on Karnataka-Maharashtra route

Moving goods between Karnataka and Maharashtra need not be a time-consuming task dependent on road traffic as the South Western Railway will transport the trucks on flat wagons starting from Sunday.

Loaded trucks carried on flat wagons is named Roll-on/Roll off (Ro-Ro) service.

Ro-Ro trains with a capacity to carry 42 loaded trucks (1260 tonnes) will commute between Nelamangala and Bale near Solapur, covering 682 km. The quick and reliable service is expected to benefit agriculture and industries.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the trail run between Nelamangala and Solapur (Bale), heralding a new era in logistics movement.

"The trucks are loaded in godowns and markets and climb the railway wagons. Once reaching the end station, they will roll off and go to the destination to unload. The service is also eco-friendly as it reduces traffic congestion and increases the life-time of trucks," he said.

One Ro-Ro train saves 9 to 10 litres of diesel, thereby reducing the cost of the transport. At the same time, the train transportation is seen as more reliable and timely.

Yediyurappa further noted that the service will help in sending vegetables, coconut, agro and industrial products to Maharashtra and importing onion, pulses and other materials from the neighbouring state.

"The APMC market in Nelamangala, industries in Peenya, Nelamangala and other areas will benefit from the service," he added.

The SWR's project comes over 20 years after the Konkan Railway began carrying loaded trucks between Suratkal (Dakshina Kannada) and Goa, Mumbai. In April, the Railway Ministry notified the Karnataka-Maharashtra Ro-Ro service.

Considering the restriction on passenger trains, the Railways has been giving emphasis to goods movement.

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi and others were present.