CM calls up nurse, hails her hard work

CM calls up nurse, hails her hard work

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 22:53 ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday called up a Belagavi-based nurse Sunanda, after he was moved by images of her three-year-old daughter crying for her to come home. 

Sugandha Korepura, who is on Covid-19 duty, has not gone home for 15 days, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). 

She is attached to the Covid-19 ward of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences. On Tuesday, a video of her little girl crying, calling for her to return home, went viral. In the video, Sunanda is seen teary-eyed and gesturing at the child. 

“You are struggling, working very hard without even seeing your own children. I saw it on TV. Please cooperate. You will have better opportunities in the future. I’ll look out for you. God bless you, and I hope your hard work does you well,” Yediyurappa told Sugandha over the phone.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
CM calls up nurse
hails her hard work
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at private labs

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at private labs

 