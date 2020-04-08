CM calls up nurse, hails her hard work

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday called up a Belagavi-based nurse Sunanda, after he was moved by images of her three-year-old daughter crying for her to come home.
Sugandha Korepura, who is on Covid-19 duty, has not gone home for 15 days, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
She is attached to the Covid-19 ward of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences. On Tuesday, a video of her little girl crying, calling for her to return home, went viral. In the video, Sunanda is seen teary-eyed and gesturing at the child.
“You are struggling, working very hard without even seeing your own children. I saw it on TV. Please cooperate. You will have better opportunities in the future. I’ll look out for you. God bless you, and I hope your hard work does you well,” Yediyurappa told Sugandha over the phone.
