CM COVID-19 Relief Fund sees a surge in number of donations in Karnataka

On Saturday, the Chief minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund received further donations with many government organisation employees donating their salaries.

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited employees donated to the Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund two days of their salary that amounted to Rs.18 crore. Rs. 50 lakh each was also donated by BBMP and Adichunchunagiri Mutt, Nagamangala. On Saturday alone, Rs.19.04 crore was donated taking the total to Rs.106.05 crore.

"Private clinics are being instructed strictly to treat patients without closing OPDs. The Chief Minister has already appealed for clinics to remain open. Clinics should start treating patients. We have received reports that private doctors are not opening clinics. It's not that one can't get stomach ache in the times of COVID-19," said S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, and spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka.

Rs. 2,000 is to be deposited to the accounts of farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, latest by April 10. Half litre free milk from Karnataka Milk Federation is to be supplied to all 7.5 lakh families in slums of Bengaluru free of cost till April 14. Gas cylinder subsidy amount under Ujjwala scheme is to be transferred to 15 lakh beneficiaries immediately. Under social security pension schemes, two months' pension is to be given within April 10," said Kumar.

A work order for 18.33 lakh N95 masks was placed. 4.13 lakh masks have been received. "After April 14, a phase-wise lifting of the lockdown will be done after reviewing the situation. We will follow the Centre's instructions. A committee led by Union Minister Rajnath Singh will chart out steps of lifting the lockdown gradually," Kumar said. In all 30 districts, fair price distribution shops have started functioning. "In Bengaluru South, a shop's licence was suspended after we received complaints of overcharging. Necessary investigation will be done," Kumar said.