CM directs for impact assessment of food parks

The finance department will examine a proposal on the Rs 26 crore grant for Food Karnataka Ltd to set up these parks

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 23:07 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

In a bid to ensure the successful functioning of the food parks in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asked officials to conduct an impact assessment for the four state-sponsored food parks.

In a review meeting of the food parks, he asked officials to oversee issues related to land acquisition, equity and infrastructure for setting up the food parks. The finance department will examine a proposal on the Rs 26 crore grant for Food Karnataka Ltd to set up these parks, Bommai said.

