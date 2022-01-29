CM directs for impact assessment of food parks

In a bid to ensure the successful functioning of the food parks in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asked officials to conduct an impact assessment for the four state-sponsored food parks.

In a review meeting of the food parks, he asked officials to oversee issues related to land acquisition, equity and infrastructure for setting up the food parks. The finance department will examine a proposal on the Rs 26 crore grant for Food Karnataka Ltd to set up these parks, Bommai said.

