CM directs officials to speed up work on roads, set up SPV to handle Solid waste

Resolving traffic woes of Bengaluru City, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday directed officials to take up the work on 12 high-density corridors spanning 190 km at the earliest.

Holding a review of the progress of works under the ‘Bengaluru Mission—2022’, the CM directed officials to expedite the tender process and take up the work by April 2021.

CM Yediyurappa said the high-density corridor project will help resolve traffic issues across the city while providing a world-class transport facility. The tender process for the Rs 477-crore project is under progress and likely to gain momentum soon.

Work will be complete by May 21

Reviewing the Smart City Project underway in various parts of the city, CM Yediyurappa said, “We have taken up development of 37 roads under the Smart City Project and work on five roads has already completed. The remaining 32 roads will be completed and thrown open for the public by May 21.”

The CM also directed officials not to misuse funds and told them to retain the existing pedestrian paths in good condition.

Committed to complete the Namma Metro as per schedule, the CM was briefed by the officials that the Kengeri lane stretch will be completed and opened for public use by June 21. The CM directed the BMRCL and other civil officials to resolve issues pertaining to the Metro work linking Whitefield and Electronic City and complete the work as early as possible.

The CM was briefed about the rejuvenation of storm-water drains and beautification of waterways. “Tenders have already been invited for the development of 11 km-long K-100 SWD. Cleaning of the pipeline inside storm-water drains carrying waste water will be done by February 2021,” BBMP officials said.

In the meanwhile, the Chief Minister also directed the officials to set up the Environment and Heritage Trust to start the 'Experience Bengaluru' project.

SPV for Waste Processing

CM Yediyurappa acknowledged that handling of solid waste is becoming challenging in the city. He directed officials to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for scientific handling of solid waste collection and disposal in Bengaluru. Currently, the state capital generates more than 4,500 metric tonnes of solid waste. He also directed Chief Secretary P Ravikumar to hold a review of solid waste management every week.