CM Gautam, Abrar Kazi arrested in KPL fixing scandal

Two Bellary team players were arrested by the Central Crime Branch sleuths on Thursday in connection with the spot-fixing and betting racket in the Karnataka Premier League.

Bellary team captain CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi were arrested, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). The two are important arrests in the case, he added.

With the investigation into the scandal intensifying, it was found that the duo had done spot-fixing in the KPL 2019 finals in the Hubballi vs Bellary match. They were paid Rs 20 lakh for slow batting and other things. They had also fixed another match against the Bengaluru Blasters.

Further investigations are on and more arrests would be carried out in the case, he said.

Gautam has played in the Ranji Trophy and the IPL for the RCB, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Daredevils. Abrar Kazi has played in the Ranji for Karnataka and currently plays for Nagaland.

Nishant Singh Shekhawat, a batsman playing for the Bengaluru Blasters, was arrested two days ago after investigation revealed that he was in touch with bookies and contacted Vinu Prasad to fix players. Prasad, a bowling coach of the Bengaluru Blasters, has already been arrested in the case.

After taking up the case, the CCB has arrested seven accused, including Shekhawat, Ali Asfak Thara, the owner of the KPL team Belagavi Panthers, Bhuvanesh, a Ballari Tuskers drummer, Bengaluru Blasters' bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan.